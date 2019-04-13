|
|
Theresa Ann Damiano
Clifton - Damiano, Theresa Ann (nee Foster), 66, of Clifton for over 21 years, passed away at home on April 11, 2019. Theresa was born on January 15, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa to Theodore and Joy Foster. She lived most of her childhood life in Omaha, Nebraska with her siblings Mary, Jean, Robert, and Sue until she attended college. She went to the University of Nebraska and then went onto the University of Minnesota where she received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in June of 1979. After college she decided to move out East to warmer climates and became a Veterinarian in New Jersey in March of 1982. She proceeded to open her own practice, Hanover Veterinary Hospital, in East Hanover, New Jersey where she tended to a wide variety of animals. She worked with animals for over 20 years before retiring in the early 2000's. In July of 1998 she married the love of her life John H. Damiano.
Being a Veterinarian she had an absolute love and passion for all animals and would rescue older dogs and cats, which due to their age could not find homes. As an avid equestrian, she would compete and place in Dressage competitions throughout the state getting up to level 4 in the competition.
She is survived by her husband, John and step children Randolph, Sara, and Marilee & the late Joseph, her siblings Mary, Jean, Robert, and Sue her grandchildren Oliver and Emelia and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Sunday 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass on Monday at Saint Paul RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Clifton Public Library - http://www.cliftonpl.org/ or to Brooke USA - https://www.brookeusa.org/
