Theresa Ann Magarelli (nee Fasciano)
Wood-Ridge - 94, of Wood-Ridge, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born in New Paltz, NY to the late Julio and Grace Fasciano. Theresa was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge. Beloved wife of seventy-three years to Vincent P. Magarelli. Devoted mother of Patricia De Rose and her husband David. Dear sister of Morris Fasciano and the late Victoria Cappitelli and Samuel Fasciano. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com