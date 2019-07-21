Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist RC Church
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Theresa Anne Edone


1971 - 2019
Theresa Anne Edone Obituary
Theresa Anne Edone

Bergenfield - Theresa Anne Edone, 47, passed away July 18, 2019. Born 8/5/1971 to Edward (deceased) and Ruth Edone of Bergenfield. Beloved mother of Erin LaRosa, 18, James LaRosa, 16, Tina LaRosa,12. sister of Patricia Irizarry and Edward Edone. Beloved Aunt of Caitlin, Lauren, Jacqueline, and Erika. Theresa attended St. John's Grammar School, Holy Angels Academy, and Felician College. A true and helpful friend to all. She will be dearly missed. Her favorite spot in the world was LBI. Services will be held at Riewerts Memorial Home 187 S. Washington Ave, Bergenfield on Monday July 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9. Funeral to be held at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Bergenfield at 10am on Tuesday July 23rd. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation arthritis.org. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
