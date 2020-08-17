Theresa Barbara Hansen (née Sobkiewicz)
Saddle Brook - Theresa Barbara Hansen (née Sobkiewicz), 64, of Saddle Brook passed at home on August 15, 2020 surrounded by her family after a difficult battle with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Theresa was born on October 5th, 1955 in Passaic, NJ to the late Bruno and Josephine Sobkiewicz. She grew up in Wallington before moving to Saddle Brook 40 years ago.
Theresa was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and William Paterson University. She found her calling as a devoted teacher and taught first grade at School 27 in the City of Paterson for 20 years.
In her spare time, Theresa enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, and volunteering her many talents. She was active in the Saddle Brook Parent Teacher Association, Don Bosco Prep Mother's Guild, and committee chairperson for Boy Scout Troop 213.
Theresa was the beloved wife of Kevin for 42 years. Loving mother to sons Scott and Christopher and his wife Stephanie. Adoring grandmother or "Babci" to Lucy and Cooper. Theresa is also survived by her sister Vanessa and her husband Robert Kopec, niece Jennifer, husband Ernie, and great-nephew and niece Kyle and Maddie, and nephew Robert Jr and wife Stacey, as well as many other friends and family.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours Wednesday August 19 (4-8pm). Funeral mass on Thursday August 20 10am at Sacred Heart Church Rochelle Park. Interment to follow in Christ the King Cemetery Franklin Lakes. Memorial contributions can be made in Theresa's name to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org
).