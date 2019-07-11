|
Theresa Buccino
New Milford - Theresa Buccino (nee Gebhardt) was 85 years old when she passed away Tuesday, July 10th at the age of 85. Born and raised in New York City, Theresa was a resident of New Milford for the last 55 years. She was a talented artist who enjoyed working with ceramics and creating beautiful painting but here true love was working with children, Theresa was a preschool teacher for over 35 years. She is survived by her beloved husband Enrico Buccino of 64 years, her devoted son Bob Buccino and his wife Linda and her devoted daughter Donna Tietjen and her husband Donald. Theresa was also survived by her cherished grandchildren Brian Buccino and his wife Julie, John Tietjen, Louis Tietjen, and Katie Nilsen and her husband Kevin as well as her cherished extended family Danielle and Dennis Boos, Jackie and Jay Burke, and Amanda and Rony Morel. Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford on Friday from 4pm -8pm. Saturday morning at 9:30am a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com