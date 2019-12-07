|
|
Theresa C. (Salerno) Josten
Theresa C. (Salerno) Josten, 88, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she resided in Fair Lawn for 65 years. She was an active member of St. Clements Episcopal Church in Hawthorne participating in many church functions. Theresa was a member of the Live Wires and Garden State Grandmas in Fair Lawn. An avid bridge player, she enjoyed golf, art and loved to dance.
Beloved wife of the late Earl Josten and Leonard Davis. Loving and devoted mother of Bruce Josten and wife Juliette and Barry Josten. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Josten and wife Christie, Bradford Josten and wife Amanda and Jennifer Seigert and husband Donnie. Adored great grandmother of Caleigh, Isabella, Braxton, Finnley, Asher, Liam and Bennett. Caring sister of Anthony Salerno and wife Ginny, Joseph Salerno and wife Brenda and the late Lenore Festa. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, 4 - 8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Friday, December 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Clements Episcopal Church, 271 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Inurnment will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Theresa may be made to St. Clements Episcopal Church. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.