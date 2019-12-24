|
|
Theresa F. Nicoletti
Lakewood - Nicoletti, Theresa F. (nee Delia), age 89 of Lakewood, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, Theresa had resided in Clifton, Little Falls and Totowa before moving to Lakewood 23 years ago. A former administrator with NJ Bell in Paterson, Theresa had enjoyed bowling, the casinos, reading and Mahjong. Theresa loved traveling and spending her summers in Stone Harbor. Theresa Nicoletti was the beloved wife of Frank Nicoletti of Lakewood. Loving mother of Frank Nicoletti, Jr and his wife Lynn of Fair Lawn, and Dawn Cortese and her husband Christopher of Oakland. Dear grandmother of Lauren, Kristen, and Taylor Nicoletti, and Nick, Tim, and Joe Cortese. Sister of Dolores Marrella and her husband Leonard, and Karen Wiesen and her husband Larry. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral will be departing at 10:00am on Friday, December 27, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 10:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls. Interment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . (www.browningforshay.com)