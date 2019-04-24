|
Theresa Francis Hickey
Bergenfield - Theresa Francis Denney Hickey, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Woodcrest Nursing Home. She was born on May 16, 1925 in Newburg, New York. Therese attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Dumont High School.
On September 22, 1947 she married Paul Joseph Hickey.(pre-deceased 2014) Together they had four children. Therese worked for Bell Telephone before becoming a mother. Theresa is the devoted mother of Patricia (Conlon), Thomas Hickey, and Peter Hickey (wife Michele Hickey). Her eldest daughter, Kathleen (Morris) passed in 2006.
She is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Laurie (DeGennaro) Bobby, Amy, Susie (Wallner), Marianne and Danny Morris; Brian, Sharon, Janice (Loper) and Steven Conlon, Charles and Laura Hickey and 10 great-grandchildren. She loved the New York Yankees, the Boston Celtics, movies and music, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her ideal night involved putting her feet up, watching a movie, and eating a York Peppermint Patty. She will be remembered for her radiant loving and bubbly personality. Donations may be made to . A memorial mass will be held at a later date.