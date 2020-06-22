Theresa Freeburn
Theresa Freeburn (nee Lemenze), (86) died peacefully on June 20, 2020. Theresa is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John, her beloved daughter, Kathleen, and her blessed granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth. Theresa leaves behind her son, Kevin, his wife, Kathy, and her beloved granddaughters, Caroline and Katelyn, her son-in-law, Gregory and his family.
Born in New York City, in 1933 to Joseph and Florence (nee Hamm), Theresa was the beloved sister to Frances, Joseph, Raymond and Louis. Theresa raised her family in Bergen County where she enjoyed celebrating birthdays and graduations for her children and grandchildren. Theresa will be missed by many but will live on in her family and their special memories.
The Funeral Mass celebrating Theresa's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Harrington Park, NJ on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:15AM. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to The Office of Concern Food Pantry at St. Cecilia's R.C. Church, 55 West Demarest Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631-2395. Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.