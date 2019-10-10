|
|
Theresa G. Dooley
Butler - Theresa G. Dooley, from Butler, NJ passed away on October 2, 2019 in the presence of family at her residence.
Theresa is predeceased by her mother, Genevieve Dowling and her sister, Joan Dowling. Theresa graduated from Passaic Valley HS and grew up in Totowa Boro. She is leaving behind three sons; Timothy and his wife Christine and son Kyle of Jacksonville, FL, Brian and his wife Lorrie of Jacksonville, FL, and Daniel and his wife Nicole and daughter Brooke and son Daniel Jr of Pompton Plains, NJ.
She spent her life working as a bookkeeper and enjoying times with her lifelong friends. She always supported her sons in their careers and enjoyed her time with her three grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, October 17 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 am Friday, October 18. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers donations to or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.