Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Dooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa G. Dooley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa G. Dooley Obituary
Theresa G. Dooley

Butler - Theresa G. Dooley, from Butler, NJ passed away on October 2, 2019 in the presence of family at her residence.

Theresa is predeceased by her mother, Genevieve Dowling and her sister, Joan Dowling. Theresa graduated from Passaic Valley HS and grew up in Totowa Boro. She is leaving behind three sons; Timothy and his wife Christine and son Kyle of Jacksonville, FL, Brian and his wife Lorrie of Jacksonville, FL, and Daniel and his wife Nicole and daughter Brooke and son Daniel Jr of Pompton Plains, NJ.

She spent her life working as a bookkeeper and enjoying times with her lifelong friends. She always supported her sons in their careers and enjoyed her time with her three grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, October 17 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9 am Friday, October 18. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers donations to or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now