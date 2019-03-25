Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna Church on the Hill
Theresa Golan

Theresa Golan Obituary
Theresa Golan

Fort Lee - Golon, Theresa (nee: Finizio), 81, of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of John A. Golon. Loving mother of David Johnson of Nashville, TN, the late Doreen Falcon, and loving step-mother of the late Sandra Golon. Dear sister to Dr. Tobin Finizio, Dr. Joseph Finizio, and Dr. Andrew Finizio. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Falcon, Christen Falcon, and Jacqueline Falcon. Loving mother-in-law to Glenn Falcon. Funeral Friday March 29 at 10AM from the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill. Interment Madonna Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 27, 2-4PM & 7-9PM and Thursday, March 28, 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
