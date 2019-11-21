Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Vetrone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa J. Vetrone


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa J. Vetrone Obituary
Theresa J. Vetrone

Hackettstown - Born August 27, 1935, Passed November 21, 2019

Formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, Currently of Hackettstown, NJ

Theresa is survived by her beloved husband Alfonso Vetrone; three loving daughters; Donna Vetrone Krieger and her husband Jonathan, Josephine DeRosa and her husband Al, and Alice Layne and her husband Peter; three adoring grandchildren; Krystina, Elyse, and Jeffry; and two siblings; Patricia and Vito.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents Grace and Vincent Crocitto.

Calling hours will be 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23rd at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers a donation in Theresa's memory may be made to a charity or church of your choice.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cochran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -