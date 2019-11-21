|
|
Theresa J. Vetrone
Hackettstown - Born August 27, 1935, Passed November 21, 2019
Formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, Currently of Hackettstown, NJ
Theresa is survived by her beloved husband Alfonso Vetrone; three loving daughters; Donna Vetrone Krieger and her husband Jonathan, Josephine DeRosa and her husband Al, and Alice Layne and her husband Peter; three adoring grandchildren; Krystina, Elyse, and Jeffry; and two siblings; Patricia and Vito.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents Grace and Vincent Crocitto.
Calling hours will be 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 23rd at Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers a donation in Theresa's memory may be made to a charity or church of your choice.