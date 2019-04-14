|
Theresa K. Poggi
Wyckoff - Poggi, Theresa K. "Tay Tay" (nee Mulvaney) 60 of Wyckoff formerly of Wood-Ridge on 4/12/2019.
Beloved wife to Charles. Devoted mother to Charles F.X. and Kaitlyn Poggi. Dear daughter-in-law to Mary Patricia Poggi. Loving sister to John, David, Daniel and Patricia Mulvaney. Dear aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
To her family Theresa was known as their Domestic Engineer. Parishioner of St. Elizabeth R.C. Church in Wyckoff. Mrs. Poggi was a retired board member of the Torpedo Soccer Club in Wyckoff and board member of the Northern County Soccer Association.
Funeral Wed. 11am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 11:30
St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry Visitation Tues. 4-8pm.
Donations to the Moonachie Fire Department 115 Moonachie Rd. Moonachie, NJ 07074 would be appreciated.