Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Totowa - Theresa Leopizzi (nee Luzzi) 96 of Totowa, NJ passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born in Nutley, NJ and lived in Paterson, NJ before moving to Totowa in 1993. She was a homemaker. She attended St. Brendan's R.C. Church in Clifton and St. James of the Marches R.C. Church in Totowa. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Bruno Leopizzi. Devoted mother of Raymond Leopizzi and his wife Karen of Totowa, Elaine Reddin and her husband Ray of Woodland Park, NJ and Terriann Contini and her husband John of Paterson. Dear sister of Elsie Santonacito. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Antoinette McSheffrey and her beloved caregiver, Elen. Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Gerard's R.C. Church, Paterson, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting on Sunday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Gerard's the Majella R.C. Church, Paterson,NJ would be appreciated. www.delozito.com
