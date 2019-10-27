|
|
Theresa Lo Rocco
Clifton - Theresa (D'Errico) Lo Rocco 93 of Clifton died peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Hoboken, she resided in Jersey City before moving to Clifton 60 years ago. A graduate of Dickenson High School in Jersey City, Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid ballroom dancer who often frequented the Starlight Dance Center in Nutley with her late husband of 69 years, Alexander A. Lo Rocco who died in 2014. They were also members of the Clifton Elks Lodge. She was also an accomplished seamstress, gardener and loved to cook for the holidays. Theresa is also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters and by her beloved poodle, Freddy. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Bunevich of Nutley and Janet Ludwig of Glen Rock, by three grandchildren, Cheryl Bunevich, Sara Mc Cabe and Jamie Lo Rocco, by four great grandchildren, Mara Norris, Evan Forrester, Teddi and Jake Mc Cabe, by a sister, Alma Cianfrone and by a sister in law, Trudy D'Errico. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family with burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorial donations to the will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com