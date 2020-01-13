|
Theresa Lynn Yost-Tsigounis
Totowa - Theresa Lynn Yost-Tsigounis, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, while being surrounded by the love of her siblings and their families. Loving daughter of the late Donald and Helen Yost, Theresa lived most of her life in Totowa. Terry was a member of St. James RC Church and its Rosary Altar Society. She was the past secretary of the Pompton Lakes Democratic Club. Theresa's professional career was multi-faceted. She was currently a Customer Service Representative in the Wayne Motor Vehicles office. Her previous employment includes a Snowplow Volunteer Supervisor, a Consensus Enumerator for the US Census Department, an Owner/Operator of Sally's beauty salon in Florida, Owner/Operator of Tony's Fireside Restaurant in Tom's River and Owner/Operator of Oasis Family Restaurant in New Port Richey, Fla.
Terry's greatest joy was spending time with her large family. Always enjoying her time with them, she loved visiting with her nieces and nephews and showering them with gifts and love. In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her beloved niece, Jennifer Lee Yost. Theresa is survived by her brothers Donald Yost, Francis Yost, James Yost, Richard Yost and Gerald Yost and their families. She is also survived by her sisters Christine Pasquariello, Lorraine Oxley and Patricia Cataruozolo and their families. Her passing leaves them with a deep sense of loss and eternal gratitude for having had "Pinky" in their lives.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at St. James RC Church, 32 St. James Pl., Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Wednesday 4-8 PM at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.