Paterson - Delaney, Theresa M. age 90 of Paterson at rest in Oakland on April 15, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for her entire life. Theresa is survived by several cousins. Ms. Delaney was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. She will be missed by her faithful visitors, Sr. Christina and Sr. Jane.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 9:30- 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the P.G. Chambers School, 15 Halko Drive, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
