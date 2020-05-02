Theresa M. Hewitt
Theresa M. Hewitt (nee Keefe) passed peacefully into eternal life on April 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Morristown, NJ and worked at NJ Bell before marrying and raising a family in Paterson. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family. She was a very religious person and enjoyed saying "God Bless" to all. She liked playing Bingo and an occasional trip to a casino. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Theresa is predeceased by her husband, Donald, and her daughter, Linda. She is survived by sons Jack (Judy) of Manasquan, Thomas (Terry) of Ramsey, Donald (Sheila) of Woodland Park, Michael (Rosalie) of Eatontown, John (Cathy) of Woodland Park, and her cherished daughter Judy Mondelli (Lee) of Paterson. Theresa is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson www.ccpaterson.org/donate. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.