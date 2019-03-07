Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Hund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa M. Hund

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa M. Hund Obituary
Theresa M. Hund

Hasbrouck Heights - Theresa M. Hund (nee Semora) 85, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Hoboken to the late Angela Semora. Before retiring, Theresa was the Cafeteria Manager at Sacred Heart School in Jersey City for many years. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Rosary Society. Theresa was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Leisure Club and was a Girl Scout Leader all in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late August A. Hund. Devoted mother of John Hund and his wife Rene of Hasbrouck Heights, Diane Fitzpatrick and her husband John of Mechanicsburg, PA., Michael Hund of Hasbrouck Heights and Mark Hund and his wife Jennifer of Egg Harbor Township. Loving grandmother of Brian, Eric, Marissa, Brittany, John, Nicholas, Shawn, Krystal, Anthony, Annabella and Amanda. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 9th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, March 8th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sisters of Charity c/o Saint Anne Villa 190 Park Ave. Florham Park, NJ 07932 in memory of Theresa M. Hund would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now