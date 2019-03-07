|
|
Theresa M. Hund
Hasbrouck Heights - Theresa M. Hund (nee Semora) 85, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Hoboken to the late Angela Semora. Before retiring, Theresa was the Cafeteria Manager at Sacred Heart School in Jersey City for many years. She was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Rosary Society. Theresa was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Leisure Club and was a Girl Scout Leader all in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late August A. Hund. Devoted mother of John Hund and his wife Rene of Hasbrouck Heights, Diane Fitzpatrick and her husband John of Mechanicsburg, PA., Michael Hund of Hasbrouck Heights and Mark Hund and his wife Jennifer of Egg Harbor Township. Loving grandmother of Brian, Eric, Marissa, Brittany, John, Nicholas, Shawn, Krystal, Anthony, Annabella and Amanda. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 9th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Friday, March 8th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sisters of Charity c/o Saint Anne Villa 190 Park Ave. Florham Park, NJ 07932 in memory of Theresa M. Hund would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com