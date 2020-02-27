|
|
Theresa Marie Marinari Myer, resident of Ridgewood since 1962, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, known as Terry to her many friends and relatives in the Philadelphia area, she had an energy and love of life that reflected in all she did and all she loved. She was a devout Catholic, parishioner for 58 years at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, past President of Catholic Daughters of America, Extraordinary Minister, and instrumental in the development of Eva's Kitchen with Sister Eva Rowe. Her interests and love of life led her to many activities and interests. For many years, she was elected Democratic Committee Chairwoman for her district in Ridgewood. She was a lifetime Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan, a Yankees Fan with a healthy crush on Derek Jeter and most recently, Aaron Judge. She was a Valley Hospital Volunteer, CYO Instructor, Cub Scout den mother and Little League Coach for decades. She could often be found at the Daily Treat in Ridgewood, lunching with her many friends and spinning her many tales, as well as in front of the television for every episode of Jeopardy! She was a cookie baker supreme with a specialty in cookie cakes, recently passing on her trade secrets to grandson Evan. Her professional life included careers as a news and sports reporter, as well as feature columnist for the Ridgewood News Company. She also wrote for the Bergen Record, and was the Marketing Department Manager for Citizens Bank of Ridgewood and American Lurgi Corp. She was a published and awarded poet and author of short stories and novellas. In her later years, after matriculating at Mercer Community College , she was a substitute teacher for Bergen County, primarily with the Montvale School District. She is survived by daughters Susan Myer Silton (Michael Silton), Sally Ann Myer Zwain and Theresa Murphy; daughter-in-law Cindy Myer; and sons Raymond (Valerie), Richard (Kenji Takenaka), Gerry (Swena) and John (Erin). Grandchildren Emmanuel (Migdalia) and Max (Marija) DeNike; Gabrielle (Dave Hunter), and Jake (Lia), Tony (Lindsay Dworkin), Adam (Oliver Sio), and Aaron (Erich Heyssel) Zwain; Melissa and Samantha Myer; Justin (Danielle) and Josh Wilson; Caitie and Michael Murphy; Allyson (Danielle Salt), Sandra and Evan Myer; and Great-Grandchildren Gabriella, Julianna and Luka DeNike; Vivian and Lev Zwain; Michael Dworkin and Chloe Zwain. She was preceded in eternal life by husband of 67 years, Raymond, son Robert, son-in-law Michael Murphy, great-granddaughter Amelia Simone Hunter. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. FeeneyFuneralHome.com