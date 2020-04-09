|
Theresa (Terry) Marie Podesta
Theresa (Terry) Marie Podesta (nee Dalle Mura) was born in Weehawken, New Jersey to the late Ernesto and Luisa (Pardini) Dalle Mura who immigrated from Luca, Italy in the 1920's and settled in Union City, New Jersey. During World War II, she worked for the Quartermaster Corp (U.S. Army) until she married Peter (Pete) Thomas Podesta, Sr. in 1947. They moved to Jersey City, New Jersey where they resided for 65 years until moving to Rutherford, New Jersey and then Emerson, New Jersey. Terry and Pete went on to raise five children, enjoyed the births of four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and welcomed four step-grand-children and five step-great-grandchildren into their family.
Terry's life always revolved around her children. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, music and theater. She was determined to have her children graduate college. With her love and support, they all accomplished that goal.
After the children left the nest, Terry went to work for the Jersey City Board of Education as an aide. While with the Board, Terry received an award for saving a student's life using the Heimlich Maneuver. In addition to her work and raising her children, Terry loved to bowl and participated in a local bowling league for many years.
Because of her generous spirit and engaging personality, Terry was an easy friend to all she encountered. Terry's life was as beautiful as the flowers that she planted around her home and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Her memory will be cherished in the lives of her children Peter and Alice (Schroter) Podesta, Jr. (Grantham, NH), Thomas and Linda (Dallmus) Podesta (Palm Beach Gardens, FL), Wayne and Diane (McInerney) Podesta (Brick Township, NJ), and Gayle and Julius Racanati (Emerson, NJ), her four grandchildren Ryan Podesta, James and Amanda (DeAngelo) Racanati, Kristen (Racanati) and Joseph Henchenski, and Mark Podesta, and her two great grandchildren Colton Racanati and Noelle Henchenski. Her fifth child, Diane Podesta, deceased in 2004, and is sorely missed by the family. She is also survived by four step-grandchildren James Grogan, Jonathan Grogan, Marlisa Grogan Mortillo, and Alison Grogan Badillo and five step-great-grandchildren Lynda Grogan, Alycia Grogan, Cora Badillo, Kurt Mortilla and Gerhardt Mortilla.
Terry's family requests that donations be made to the Peter T. and Theresa M. Podesta Scholarship Fund at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in University Heights, Newark, NJ 07102 (973-596-8293).
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farveiw Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652.
