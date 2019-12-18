|
|
Sister Theresa Mary Martin
Lodi - Funeral services for Sister Theresa Mary Martin will be held at the Felician Sisters' Immaculate Conception Chapel on South Main Street in Lodi at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Sister Theresa Mary will then be laid to rest in the Felician Sisters' Cemetery. Sister Theresa Mary died on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Lodi. She was 87 years old and had been a Felician Sister for 68 years. In the earlier years of her religious life she was known as Sister Mary Alvine.
A Wake Service with Evening Prayer will be held at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on Friday evening, December 20, at 6 PM
The former Theresa Martin, Sister Theresa Mary was born in Camden, New Jersey, in 1932. She entered the postulancy of the Felician Sisters in Lodi, New Jersey in 1951; received the Felician habit in 1952; professed her first vows in 1953 and final vows in 1959.
Sister Theresa Mary is survived by members of her extended family and by her religious community.
Her educational ministry included positions as teacher or principal at Saint Anthony High School in Jersey City, Our Lady of the Lake Regional High School (now known as Pope John High School) in Sparta, NJ. She was president of Felician College (now Felician University) for over 25 years.