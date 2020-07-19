Theresa Mary Redling Maciag
Pompton Plains - Theresa Mary Redling Maciag of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, formerly of Wayne, NJ, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains, at the age of 91.
Born August 25, 1928 in Hungary, Theresa emigrated to Canada in 1929, then to the United States with her parents and siblings where she became a proud American Citizen. Theresa was a graduate of Fair Lawn High School (class of 1945) and Seton Hill College, Greensburg, PA (class of 1949), and became a schoolteacher. She was an educator throughout her life and taught throughout the Paterson Diocese. She married Anthony E. Maciag, Jr. January 26, 1952 and they had 4 children. She was active in church and community events throughout her life.
Theresa was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Anthony, in 2002, by her parents John and Elizabeth Redling, her parents-in-law Anthony and Julia Maciag, her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Robert Blackburn, and her brother-in-law Thomas J. Kelley. She is survived by her brother John F. Redling and his wife Geraldine Maltese Redling of Lakewood, NJ, and her sister-in-law Judith Maciag Kelley of Alpharetta, GA.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Anne Henninger of Milltown, NJ; Thomas Anthony Maciag and his wife Patricia Donnelly Maciag of Charlotte, NC; Thaddeus (Ted) Maciag and his wife Mary Pixley Maciag of Belle Mead, NJ; and Tina Maciag Franke and her husband Albert (Bud) Franke of Milford, CT.
She is also survived by her seven grandchildren including Elizabeth Henninger Conway and her husband Murry Conway, Jr. of Milltown, NJ; Katherine Henninger of Norwalk, CT; Stephen Maciag and his wife Meghan of Charlotte, NC; Colleen Maciag Willis and her husband Hayden Willis of Charlotte, NC; Emily Maciag Mathis and her husband Harrison Mathis of Charlotte, NC; Timothy Maciag and his wife Brittany of Mechanicsburg, PA; and Sam Davis of Bernalillo, NM; and her eight great-grandchildren Declan, Evan, Owen, Everett, Madeline, Marie, Walter, and Michael.
Arrangements will be by the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold, NJ (www.ClaytonFuneralHome.com
). Due to the present pandemic, initial funeral services will be private, with interment in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Paterson, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be held by the family at a future date. At this time, the family requests that you say a decade of the Rosary or other special prayer for Theresa.