Theresa Nardino Sodaro



Theresa Nardino Sodaro, 81, affectionately known as Mimi to her grandchildren, of Manahawkin, formerly of Paramus, passed away at home on Friday, November, 20th surrounded by her loved ones. Theresa was born to the late Louis and Phyllis Nardino of Saddle Brook, New Jersey in 1939. She is survived by her son Albert C. Sodaro, daughter-in-law Desiree Daniels, Daughter Angela Munafo and son-in-law Salvatore Munafo, daughter Keo Seng and son-in-law Dara Seng. Her beloved grandchildren Amara Seng, Salvatore and Francesca Munafo, Albert "Cole" Sodaro, Odom Seng, Nicholas Munafo, Franco Sodaro, Charles Sodaro and Gianni Sodaro (deceased) and her sister Angela Stafford and brother-in-law Michael Stafford. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Sodaro was the office manager for the Department of Public Works for the Borough of Paramus, past president of the Junior Women's Club of Paramus and an active member of the Manahawkin Italian American Club. She loved ceramics, quilting and spending time with her family and friends.



Services, due to COVID, will be private. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



Donations can be made in memory of Theresa Sodaro to David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation: 364 N Main Street, Suite 10D, Manahawkin, NJ. 08050.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store