Theresa O'Sullivan
New Milford - O'Sullivan, Theresa (nee Donovan), of New Milford, NJ formerly of Paramus, NJ, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Timothy (1962). Loving mother of the late Timothy (2018) and his wife Dianne. Cherished grandmother of Kari O'Sullivan. Dear sister of Edward, James, Helen, the late William, the late Patricia and the late Doris. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Theresa had worked over 26 years in the Accounts Payable Department in the Corporate Offices of J.C. Penny in NYC, NY before retiring in 1987. She will be buried privately with her husband in Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowerts, her family has asked for donations to be made in her memory to the (). Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences.