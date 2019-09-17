Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Elmwood Park - Theresa Oddo (nee Rondello) 100, of Elmwood Park, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday September 14, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, she lived in the city for 70 years before settling in Elmwood Park for the past 30 years. She worked at the family run grocery store, T. Rondello GroceryStore also know as "Lucy's" in Paterson, on the corner of Beech & Oak Street. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Paterson.

Beloved wife of the late Rocco Casaletto & Peter Oddo, loving mother of the late Robert & Thomas Casaletto, dear sister of Connie Bracigliano, and the late Joseph "Pippi", Anthony "Tony" & John, also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She lived with her beloved niece Estelle Rondello for the past 15 years who took care of Theresa needs faithfully.

Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Paterson 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visiting Wednesday 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested in Theresa's memory for St. Anthony's R.C. Church 138 Beech Street, Paterson, N.J.
