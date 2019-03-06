|
Theresa Paparozzi
Lodi - Theresa Paparozzi (nee Capalbo), 86 of Lodi, passed away surrounded by her Loving family on March 4, 2019. Born in Garfield, lived most of her life in Lodi. She was a homemaker, past member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens, was on the feast committee for Guardian Angel Church in Allendale, Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church parishioner and member of the feast committee. Predeceased by her parents Anthony and Christine Capalbo, son Michael and his wife Barbara, granddaughter Tina Gabriel, brothers Anthony, Phil, John, Joe Capalbo and sister Josephine Scissento. Beloved wife of the late Vincent "Vinny Paps" Paparozzi. Devoted mother of Vincent and Therese, Gary and Marian, John and Darcel, Christine, Frank and Joann. Loving grandmother of Marisa and Mike, John, Briana and Sam, Amy, Jake, Brett, Max and Ava, Kenny and Giana, Nicole and Michael, Kellie Ann, Gary and Gregg, Vincent and Giavana. Precious great-grandmother of Brynn, Oliver. Loving siter of Adeline Ross, Rose Thompson and Yolando Powell. Cherished daughter in Law of the late Michael and Amelia. Dear sister in law of the late Frank and Loveli, Carmela and Marco, Michael, Edith and Nunzio, Christine and Dan and Lucille and Joe. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews and wonderful friend of all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com