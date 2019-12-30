|
|
Theresa Ursala Falco
Paterson - Falco, Theresa Ursala (nee Zaccaro), age 91 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on December 28, 2019. Loving Mother of Carla Sawyer of Paterson. Dear grandmother of John Charles Sawyer and Elizabeth of Jersey City. Loving mother of Christine Beauchamp. Adoring great-grandmother of Stevie Vincenza Sawyer. Loving sister of Marie McKane and her husband Jim. Dear aunt of Dina Zaccaro of Barnegat and Leonard Zaccaro of Nutley. Loving cousin of Elaine Tripodi of New York and Dr. Fred Tripodi of New York. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Born in New York City, she lived in the Bronx for 12 years, then in Paterson for 10 years, then in Totowa, before moving back to Paterson for the last 60 years. She was an English Teacher for Manchester Regional High School as well as a University Professor for 20 years. Theresa was a graduate of Passaic Valley Regional High School, Little Falls. She eventually became the administrative assistant to the superintendent of Passaic Valley while attending Rutgers University to pursue her Master's Degree in Education. Mrs. Falco was a member of the NJEA for her entire life. She played poker and Mahjong with several groups of friend's multiple times per week. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Friday at 10:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Township. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.