Theresa V. RyanNorwood - Theresa V. Ryan "Tee Cee" (Marron), 80, who was born in the Bronx, NY, and raised her family in Norwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. "Buddy" Ryan. Loving mother of Donald Ryan and wife Elyse of Cohasset, MA, Michael Ryan and wife Bonnie of Maplewood, NJ and Jennifer Ryan of Wayne, NJ. Proud grandmother of Morgan, Jack, Aidan, Patrick, Harrison, Ryan and Allie. Dearest sister of Rita Dougherty, and the late Kevin and Gerald Marron, Mary Downes and Ann Ardese.Tee Cee was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend who cherished being with her family and countless friends. When Buddy left us way too soon, she was the rock whose unwavering strength and faith carried her family and many others through difficult times.For several years, Tee Cee worked as a caretaker, and she took great pride in ensuring that her patients' needs (mind, body and soul) were always met with a loving touch.Tee Cee was a perfectionist in everything she did, enjoyed listening to her Irish music, and always looked forward to summers on Long Beach Island. She loved having a good time, and was usually the life of the party. She knew how to live to the fullest, and rest assured she is enjoying her rum & cokes in heaven.While Tee Cee battled courageously through various health issues in her later years, she is now at rest and peace with Buddy, the love of her life.We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Englewood Hospital for going above and beyond, and delivering exceptional care to our Mom during her final days.Visiting hours are Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale NJ with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY.