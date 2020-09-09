Theresa Vincenza Mazerolle
Elmwood Park - Theresa Vincenza Mazerolle (nee Ruggero), 72, of Elmwood Park, passed away peacefully on Monday September 7th, 2020. Born in Teaneck and raised in Dumont, she had been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 40 years. She was an active parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park and loved volunteering at New Hope in Westwood.
Caring daughter of Florence and the late Ralph Ruggero, beloved wife of Claude for 48 years, loving mother of Christian (Erin) and William (Hatzel), dear brother of Ralph Ruggero and the late William Ruggero, and the proudest grandmother of Dante, Ariel, Elia, and Kasen.
Soon after high school, Terry began her career working in a bank while juggling motherhood, but it was not until she started working at BBC Salon that she found her true passion, people. Her big personality, authenticity and contagious smile made everyone she met feel special. A lover of Broadway productions and Italian tradition, Theresa's heart was fullest when spending time with her extensive family and network of friends whom she adored. While she left us way too soon, Terry's memory will live on with those who were blessed to know her.
Visiting will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m. at St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Cremation Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations for either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the New Hope organization www.newhopeprc.com
would be appreciated in Theresa's memory.