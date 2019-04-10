|
|
Theresa White
Hackensack - Age 73, of Hackensack passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Center on Friday, April 5th, 2019. Theresa was born November 23, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Theresa lived her life in West New York, New Jersey before moving to Hackensack in 1995. She was an extremely hard working woman who had many jobs throughout her life but before retiring in 1997 she was an office manager for Weiner Industries and then a homemaker. Theresa was a fun loving, full of life person who was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was an avid bowler, who bowled every Tuesday at Bowler City in Hackensack. She was an active member of the Senior Club in South Hackensack. Theresa loved taking family vacations, going to the beach, watching Broadway shows, playing bingo and enjoying life with her family. She was also a woman of faith and was a vibrant member of Immaculate Conception church of Hackensack. She is preceded in death by her beloved father Louis Indelicato. By her first husband William Wayne White Sr. (deceased). The love of her life of 38 years Lawrence Bentman. She is survived by her beloved children, William Wayne White Jr. and his wife Susan of Hackensack and Denise Tedesco and her husband Michael of River Vale. Cherished grandmother to Ashley and her husband Michael, Samantha and her husband Christopher, William Wayne White III, Sarah, Hailey, and Michael. Adored great grandmother to Kiley and Aubrey. Devoted sister to Pamela Oldewurtel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 - 9:00 PM for visitation at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12th at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com