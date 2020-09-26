Therese A. DiSalvoOld Tappan - Therese A. DiSalvo (nee Passarello), 89, of Old Tappan, formerly of Northvale, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Raphael, son Stephen, brothers Nicholas and Archangelo and son-in-law William. Beloved mother of Debra DiPiazza and husband David of Ramsey and Lisa A. Winans of Old Tappan. Proud grandmother of Vincenzo and wife Laura, Christopher and wife Teresa and Cara and husband Michael.Theresa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a talented artist, had a beautiful singing voice and loved animals, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Visiting hours are Tuesday, September 29 from 6-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, at 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.