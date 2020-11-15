Thomas A. Cupo
Little Falls - Thomas A. Cupo, 82, of Little Falls, formerly of Clifton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Passaic, Tom resided in Clifton for most of his life before moving to Little Falls 23 years ago. He also maintained a residence in Naples, Florida, where he enjoyed the warm weather from his chair on the lanai. Mr. Cupo was the proud owner and CEO of the Cupo Companies which includes Anthony S. Cupo Agency, Cupo Realty and Crest Management & Development. He started his career working side by side with his parents whose humble beginnings had them first selling insurance out of a stationary store. Through the years, he grew that business and founded others. He never gave up his office and continued to work side by side with his children because it was a true family business where if you did not start out as family, you became family.
Mr. Cupo was very active in the Clifton community having once served as a City Councilman. His campaign slogan "Cupo has his heart in Clifton" stood the test of time. He volunteered and served as President of the Clifton Boys Club; as President of the Clifton Chamber of Commerce; as an active member of the Clifton Chapter of UNICO, the Clifton Optimist Club, the Knights of Columbus and the Clifton Jaycees.
As a member and Past President of Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, Tom could be found playing many rounds of the game he loved, golf. When he was not on the course, he could be found watching his other beloved sports or travelling extensively with his wife.
Tom was well known for his keen sense of business, problem solving skills and no-nonsense style but those that knew him best appreciated him for his quick wit, loyalty and overwhelming generosity. Tom loved to bring people together whether that was his family or his friends and everywhere he went people gravitated towards him. He touched so many lives through the years and was never content to sit on the sidelines, which made for a very full and happy life. His strength and perseverance were revered by many and set an example for all. He will be forever remembered and missed but his spirit will live on in all those that knew and loved him.
Mr. Cupo was predeceased by one daughter, Allyson Hughes in 2019; his parents, Anthony S. and Janet Cupo; and his sister, Maryann C. Wargo.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda (nee Piscoli); his daughter, Susan Cupo and her husband, Brian DeGraw of Fairfield; his son, Jeffrey T. Cupo and his wife, Kim of North Caldwell; his son-in-law, Owen Hughes of Basking Ridge; and eight grandchildren, Brittany, Evan T., Cameron and Reilly Hughes; Jake Amato and Kaitlyn DeGraw; and Jack and Kara Cupo.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Ally Project, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated solely for lung cancer research, established in memoriam of his daughter, Allyson C. Hughes.(https://secure.givelively.org/donate/ally-project-inc
).
Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well.