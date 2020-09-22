Thomas A. Major
Waldwick - Thomas A. Major, 83, of Waldwick, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Thomas lived in Queens, NY before moving to Waldwick 43 years ago.
Thomas was Vice President for Thomas Miller, Ltd., in Jersey City until he retired in 2000. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Nativity in Midland Park.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Ruth, his children, Thomas, Philip, Victoria Scire-Banchitta and Steven, 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Edward Major. Thomas was predeceased by his son Kenneth in 2008 and his grandson Kenneth in 2014.
Visiting hours are 2 - 5pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am on Monday at the Church of the Nativity, 340 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432. Burial will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas's memory can be made to the St. Jude's Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.