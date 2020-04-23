|
Thomas A Policastro
Teaneck - Thomas A. Policastro, 71, formerly of Teaneck, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Born in Jersey City, Tom was the only son of Joseph and Jessie (Niven) Policastro. He was a graduate of Emerson High School, Union City, in 1966 and a 1971 graduate of Lynchburg College, Lynchburg, VA. Tom's career path took him in several directions including construction, insurance brokerage and ultimately he became one of the first Certified Safety Engineers in NYC until his retirement.
Tom is survived by cousins and his beloved god-daughter, Melissa Stanley of Virginia. Private interment at Machpelah Cemetery, N. Bergen, NJ.
