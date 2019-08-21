Services
Thomas Schuckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Schuckman

Thomas A. Schuckman Obituary
Thomas A. Schuckman

Waldwick - Schuckman, Thomas A., age 79, of Waldwick, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Thomas was born in Jersey City and moved to Waldwick 49 years ago. Thomas was a U.S. Navy Veteran employed by The Market Basket in Wyckoff for over 20 years and most recently a crossing guard in Waldwick. He was a member of the Waldwick VFW, American Legion and Waldwick CERT Program. He was also a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts. He is survived by his son Thomas and his wife, Pat; and his loving grandchildren, Julia and Jonathan. Also surviving are his sisters, Elizabeth Schuckman and Marge Bawiec, Corinne Martin and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ethel, in 2012, and his brother John Schuckman. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22nd from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 11am at St. John's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Main St., Ramsey, NJ. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' memory can be made to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Paramus, One Veterans Dr., Paramus, NJ 07652.
