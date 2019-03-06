Services
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
(908) 276-0255
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
11 Springfield Ave
Cranford, NJ
Resources
Thomas A. Stark Obituary
Thomas A. Stark

Cranford - Thomas A. Stark, 65, of Cranford, NJ passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019. He was raised in Wayne, NJ and was a graduate of Wayne Hills High School. He moved to Cranford in 1993.

Tom was employed as VP of Sales for Roofco in Maplewood. For almost 25 years he was a tireless volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West in Cranford, NJ 07016. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Springfield Ave, Cranford.

Tom is survived by his loving sons Thomas and Michael. He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Eunice Stark, his siblings, Richard Stark (Ann), Barbara Vazzana (Robert) and Robert Stark as well as nieces and nephews.

Tom was a dedicated and proud father. He found the most happiness in the time he shared with his sons.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Tom's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne would be appreciated.
