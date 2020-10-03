Thomas A. Whittaker



River Edge - Thomas A. Whittaker, 90, of River Edge, passed away on October 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Tisi). Cherished father of the late John and his wife Annamarie, Thomas, Michael and his wife Frances, and Stephen and his wife Nancy. Devoted grandfather of Christina, Stephanie, Nicholas, Anthony, Christopher, Tonianne, Jessica, Jamie, Ally, and Isaiah. Loving great grandfather of Christopher Grim.



Thomas was an architect for 29 years with Hoffman La Roche, Nutley, NJ before he retired. He was an active member of the River Edge Zoning Board and St. Peter the Apostle Church, where he volunteered as the Project Manager to ensure the successful renovation of the church in 2000.



Memorial Mass Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 10 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment of cremains to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. There will be no Visitation. Arrangements by Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home River Edge.









