Thomas A. Zotollo, Jr.
Lanoka Harbor - Thomas A Zotollo, Jr of Lanoka Harbor, formery of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 84. Born and raised in Hackensack to Thomas and Theresa (nee DeLaura) Zotollo. Tom was a retired Hackensack Firefighter, driving Engine # 5 for 25 years. He was very proud of serving the community with his fellow former firefighters who he felt were an extension of his family. He also had his own glass business installing windows and mirrors in commercial buildings throughout Bergen County. Tom retired in 1997 and moved to Lanoka Harbor where he spent his days by the water, tinkering in his workshop, taking trips to Atlantic City and spending time with family at the beach. He also enjoyed hunting with close friends, watching Yankee games and relaxing with a nice cigar and a cup of coffee. Thomas is survived by his wife Joan (nee Kovarcik) of 62 years along with his four children, Thomas III and his wife Judy of Washington Township, Daniel and his wife Cherylin of Paramus, Joann and her husband Michael DelVecchio of Toms River and Tony and his wife Lisa of Paramus. He is the loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren, Michele, Daniel Jr, Zach, Lea, Tommy, Ava, Ella, Jenna and Alexa. Tom was a brother to John and his wife Roseann, sister Roselyn and her husband Chris Damen and Toni and her late husband Vincent Urgolo and brother-in-law Paul and Janemarie Kovarcik and uncle to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. There will be a private visitation at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ, on Saturday, June 20th from 11am - 1 pm for the immediate family. For those who are unable to attend the visitation, there will be a drive by procession at 1:00 PM. To send condolences visit gentilefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.