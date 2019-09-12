Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Holland Christian Home
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Holland Christian Home
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Thiessen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Abel Thiessen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Abel Thiessen Obituary
Thomas Abel Thiessen

North Haledon - THIESSEN, Thomas Abel - 84, of North Haledon passed away on September 10, 2019. Born in Prospect Park he has lived in North Haledon for the past 30 years. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and prior to his retirement he was a Design Draftsman with Hewlett Packard. Thomas was a member of the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes.

Beloved husband of Lucretia (nee Vroegindewey) Thiessen of North Haledon. Devoted father of Thomas D. Thiessen and his friend Carol Decker of Hamburg and Diane Egan and her husband the late David Graham of Florida. Dear brother of Margaret Kuiken, Peter Thiessen, Lorraine Hagedoorn, Gerald Thiessen and the late Abel John and Lester Thiessen.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9-11 am followed by an 11 am service at The Holland Christian Home, North Haledon.

Interment Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Thomas' memory to The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or the Netherlands Reformed Church School, 164 Jacksonville Road, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now