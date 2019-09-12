|
Thomas Abel Thiessen
North Haledon - THIESSEN, Thomas Abel - 84, of North Haledon passed away on September 10, 2019. Born in Prospect Park he has lived in North Haledon for the past 30 years. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War and prior to his retirement he was a Design Draftsman with Hewlett Packard. Thomas was a member of the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes.
Beloved husband of Lucretia (nee Vroegindewey) Thiessen of North Haledon. Devoted father of Thomas D. Thiessen and his friend Carol Decker of Hamburg and Diane Egan and her husband the late David Graham of Florida. Dear brother of Margaret Kuiken, Peter Thiessen, Lorraine Hagedoorn, Gerald Thiessen and the late Abel John and Lester Thiessen.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 9-11 am followed by an 11 am service at The Holland Christian Home, North Haledon.
Interment Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Thomas' memory to The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or the Netherlands Reformed Church School, 164 Jacksonville Road, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444.
