Wayland, MA - Thomas Alex Messina, 76, died peacefully on June 15, 2019 in Wayland, Ma. A gentle, quiet man, he loved books and had a special interest in military history. He also loved music, especially classical and jazz, and played clarinet with a small, local orchestra. He was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School and Rutgers University. He received a Masters degree from Northeastern University and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for most of his career as a chemist, creating and utilizing new plastic compounds. He is lovingly remembered by sister Judy, brother-in-law David, nephew Jay, niece Esther and many cousins and friends. A private service is planned.
