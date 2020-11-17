1/
Thomas Alfred Puglisi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alfred Puglisi

New Milford - Thomas Alfred Puglisi passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in the Bronx, Thomas was raised in Teaneck before settling in New Milford 39 years ago. He loved boating and was an avid fisherman. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Maryon, his loving daughter Danielle Ronin and her husband Matthew, his cherished grandson Isaac and his devoted sisters Francine and Cynthia. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford on Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Due to the global pandemic the funeral home is limited to 50 attendees at the same time and social distancing is required. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved