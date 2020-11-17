Thomas Alfred Puglisi
New Milford - Thomas Alfred Puglisi passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Born in the Bronx, Thomas was raised in Teaneck before settling in New Milford 39 years ago. He loved boating and was an avid fisherman. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Maryon, his loving daughter Danielle Ronin and her husband Matthew, his cherished grandson Isaac and his devoted sisters Francine and Cynthia. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford on Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Due to the global pandemic the funeral home is limited to 50 attendees at the same time and social distancing is required. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com