Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth's Church
424 Lincoln Ave
Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1972 - 2019
Thomas Anthony Loftus Obituary
Thomas Anthony Loftus

- - September 1, 1972 - July 26, 2019

Our beloved Thomas entered eternal life on July 26, 2019, after suffering a heart attack. He was 46 years old.

Thomas was born on September 1, 1972, in Ridgewood, NJ. He grew up in Ramsey, NJ where he attended St. Paul school, and later graduated from Ramsey High School in 1990. He graduated from Stockton University with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1995.

Thomas loved surfing, playing his guitar, the New York Yankees, his dog Jetty and laughing with his friends and family. Thomas was well known and loved for his humor and sharp wit, amusing us with his keen and funny observations on life. Thomas was employed by the Estee Lauder Companies and worked in their warehouse in Philadelphia at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife Jaclyn Loftus, his parents Thomas and Donna Loftus, his sister Jane and brother-in-law Pat Lively, his nieces Bridget and Erin Lively and nephew Patrick Lively. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

A memorial mass and celebration of Thomas's life will be held on August 10, 2019, at 11 am at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth's Church 424 Lincoln Ave. , Avon-by-the-Sea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to New Hope, Marlboro, NJ (newhopeibhc.org) are appreciated.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
