Thomas Aquinas Sullivan
Thomas Aquinas Sullivan

Wanaque - Sullivan, Thomas Aquinas, age 80, on Monday July 27, 2020. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. and lived in Ridgewood before moving to Wanaque fifteen years ago. He was the Treasurer of the National Football League in N.Y. Beloved husband of the late Regina (Hands) Sullivan, loving father of Jeanne Marie Sullivan of Wanaque, Maureen E. Dell'Aglio and her husband Eugene of Waldwick, Patricia E. Sullivan of Wanaque and Kathryn A. Sullivan of Florida. Dear brother of Michael Sullivan and his wife Teresa of North Merrick, LI, Joseph Sullivan and his wife Catherine of Lakewood, Fr. Patrick Sullivan, SJ of New York and the late Fr. William Sullivan, SJ. Grandfather of Abigail and Thomas Dell'Aglio. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Eastern Christian Children Retreat 700 Mountain Avenue Wyckoff NJ 07481.

Arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, N.J.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
