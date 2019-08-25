Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sciarrillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo Obituary
Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo

Garfield - Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo, 91, of Garfield, on August 22, 2019. Before retiring twenty years ago he was a teacher for the Garfield Board of Education. He received a Bachelor's of Science from Seton Hall University, a Master's Degree from William Paterson University and a Doctoral Degree from Weldon University. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church and a former parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church in Garfield. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Raia). Devoted father of Jane Di Gioia and late husband Michael J. Loving grandfather of Michael Sciarrillo (Adrienne), and Ericka Montagino (Chuck). Cherished great-grandfather of Michaela and Joseph. Visitation Tuesday 9:30-11:30 AM followed by an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now