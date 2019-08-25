|
Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo
Garfield - Thomas B. "Doc" Sciarrillo, 91, of Garfield, on August 22, 2019. Before retiring twenty years ago he was a teacher for the Garfield Board of Education. He received a Bachelor's of Science from Seton Hall University, a Master's Degree from William Paterson University and a Doctoral Degree from Weldon University. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church and a former parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows R.C. Church in Garfield. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Raia). Devoted father of Jane Di Gioia and late husband Michael J. Loving grandfather of Michael Sciarrillo (Adrienne), and Ericka Montagino (Chuck). Cherished great-grandfather of Michaela and Joseph. Visitation Tuesday 9:30-11:30 AM followed by an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com