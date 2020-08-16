Thomas Barone
Pompton Plains - Thomas Barone, 85, of Pompton Plains, formerly of West Paterson, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and devoted Nonno. Born in 1934 in Donnalucata, Sicily, he earned his degree in agricultural engineering before emigrating to the United States in 1955, where he would settle in Paterson and embark on a successful garment business with his brother, Joe. In 1963, he met the love of his life, Lina (Carmela née Giardina) and they began their 56-year love story. After moving to West Paterson, they raised five loving children and enjoyed a life filled with many cups of espresso, Lina's great food, and joyous family get-togethers. After retirement, Tom enjoyed spending time with friends in Atlantic City, solving Italian crossword puzzles, and being the best Nonno in the world. We will always miss his booming laughter and beautiful smile, but he left us with a wealth of memories to treasure. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Carmela Barone. He is survived by his cherished wife Lina (Carmela née Giardina), his sons Philip (and Christi) Barone and Thomas (and Janine) Barone, and daughters Marina (and Robert) Sabo, Gabrielle (and Mark) Alicea, and Valerie (and Kevin) Barrows. He is also survived by grandchildren Gianna, Claudia, Alison, Jack, Mark, Matthew, Ethan, Griffin, Tommy and Mia, as well as siblings Joseph (and Lena) Barone, Giovanna (and Frank) Ottone, Maria Diou, Caroline Barone, and sister-in-law Marie (and Giovanni) Portillo. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A private funeral will be held for family. A memorial Mass and celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later time when family and friends can safely visit and comfort one another. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tom's name would be appreciated. Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com
.