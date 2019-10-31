|
Thomas Battinelli
Ridgefield - Battinelli, Thomas, 62, of Ridgefield, passed away from a heart attack on October 26, 2019.
Beloved son of Jane Battinelli and the late Mickey Battinelli. Loving father of Christina Rollison and her late husband Matthew Rollison, and Amanda Ung and her husband Lam Ung.
Cherished grandfather of Hunter Moser, Lena Rollison and Oliver Ung.
Dear brother of David, Jim and his husband Victor Lindsley, Nancy Trinca and fiancé Clay Campbell, John and his wife Michele, and Peter and his wife Lisa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to pay their respects Monday 5-8pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral mass on Tuesday 10:15am at St. Matthew's RC Church. Burial at Ridgefield Cemetery.