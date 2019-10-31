Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew's RC Church
Thomas Battinelli Obituary
Thomas Battinelli

Ridgefield - Battinelli, Thomas, 62, of Ridgefield, passed away from a heart attack on October 26, 2019.

Beloved son of Jane Battinelli and the late Mickey Battinelli. Loving father of Christina Rollison and her late husband Matthew Rollison, and Amanda Ung and her husband Lam Ung.

Cherished grandfather of Hunter Moser, Lena Rollison and Oliver Ung.

Dear brother of David, Jim and his husband Victor Lindsley, Nancy Trinca and fiancé Clay Campbell, John and his wife Michele, and Peter and his wife Lisa. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may come to pay their respects Monday 5-8pm at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral mass on Tuesday 10:15am at St. Matthew's RC Church. Burial at Ridgefield Cemetery.
