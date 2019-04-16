|
Thomas Bluteau
Stockholm - Thomas Bluteau, 65, of Stockholm, formerly of Pequannock, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A therapist, working mostly with children & adolescents, Thomas worked for more than 30 years out of his office in Teaneck.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Heidi; his son, John and his wife Corinne; his sister, Jeanne Mazza; and his grandchildren, Madelyn, Henry, Nathan and Donovan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lise, and his brother, Edward.
A memorial Mass will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Pompton Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 in Thomas' memory would be greatly appreciated by the Bluteau family.