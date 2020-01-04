Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cattafi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Cattafi Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Cattafi Sr. Obituary
Thomas C. Cattafi, Sr.

Thomas C. Cattafi, Sr., 59 of Lodi, passed away on January 2, 2020. Born and raised in Harrison, he settled in Lodi thirty-three years ago. He was past president of the Boys & Girls Club of Lodi and Hackensack, former Lodi Recreation football and baseball coach. Tom was a sight safety manager in New York City for over forty years, he also helped and was a first responder on September 11, 2001. Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Fortunata Cattafi and a sister Cynthia. Beloved wife of Kim (nee Antista). Devoted father of Dominique Avetria and husband Jerard of Kinnelon, Kristie Larkin and husband Dan of New Milford and Thomas Cattafi, Jr and fiancée Kathleen of Lodi. Loving grandfather of Phoenix, Kingston and Brock. Dear brother of Carmine, Barbara, Diane, Mary and Debbie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service on Monday 5:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Monday 4-6 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Lodi and Hackensack, 460 Passaic Ave., Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -