Thomas C. Cattafi, Sr., 59 of Lodi, passed away on January 2, 2020. Born and raised in Harrison, he settled in Lodi thirty-three years ago. He was past president of the Boys & Girls Club of Lodi and Hackensack, former Lodi Recreation football and baseball coach. Tom was a sight safety manager in New York City for over forty years, he also helped and was a first responder on September 11, 2001. Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Fortunata Cattafi and a sister Cynthia. Beloved wife of Kim (nee Antista). Devoted father of Dominique Avetria and husband Jerard of Kinnelon, Kristie Larkin and husband Dan of New Milford and Thomas Cattafi, Jr and fiancée Kathleen of Lodi. Loving grandfather of Phoenix, Kingston and Brock. Dear brother of Carmine, Barbara, Diane, Mary and Debbie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service on Monday 5:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Monday 4-6 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Lodi and Hackensack, 460 Passaic Ave., Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com