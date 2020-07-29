1/
Thomas Cantisano Sr.
Thomas Cantisano, Sr.

Totowa - Age 90 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on July 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee De Sopo) Cantisano. Loving father of Florence Achtau and her husband Roland of Wayne, Thomas Cantisano, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Pompton Plains and Janet Cantisano of Totowa. Dear brother of Antoinette Riccio of Brick and her late husband, Dominick, Angie Ramm of Caldwell and her late husband, Joseph and the late James Cantisano and his surviving wife Yvonne and the late Isabel Laganella. Grandfather of Roland Achtau, Jr. and his wife Alexis, Thomas Cantisano III and James Cantisano. One great-granddaughter on the way. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for sixty years. He worked thirty-three years as a Public Health Official first serving the city of Paterson, then the Township of Wayne, before retiring. Mr. Cantisano was a musician who played the saxophone & clarinet with concert bands while in the Air Force. He then continued as a professional musician for 35 years with the Matt Leydens Orchestra. He was an artist, winning many awards. He also volunteered playing music at St. Josephs Home for the Elderly. He was a member of the Happy Seniors & the Totowa Boro Senior Citizen Club. Mr. Cantisano was also a member of the American Legion Post #227, the Italian American Independent Club, the Elks Lodge, Wayne and the Musicians Union Local #248. Due to the pandemic, all services will be private at the request of the family. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
